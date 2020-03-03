Camila Cabello marks 23rd bday with ‘first internet nude’

By | Published: 9:01 pm

As ‘Senorita’ singer Camila Cabello turned 23 on Tuesday, she took to social media to share what she called her “first internet nude”.The singer shared an adorable childhood picture from the time when she was a toddler and dubbed the picture as her ‘first internet nude’.

In the picture, little Camila could be seen swaddled in a blue-coloured towel.”I’m 23 in a few hours so I’m posting my first internet nude,” Cabello captioned the picture.The picture was soon flooded with scores of birthday wishes and appreciatory comments.

Camila started her career by taking part in the music competition, The X Factor USA, in 2012. There she joined a girl group called the Fifth Harmony that went on to become massively popular. In 2016, however, she cut ties with the band on a somewhat sour note.

But Camila’s decision to go solo has been a successful one with hit singles and collaborations to her name. Most recently, she was in the news for her sexy single with Shawn Mendes and the two singers fanned the dating rumours even further with their public displays of affection on outings and events.