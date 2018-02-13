Campaign against anaemia begin in Karimnagar

By | Published: 1:12 am

Karimnagar: With a view to eradicate anaemia among students studying in government schools in erstwhile Karimnagar district, the district-based organisation Dr BN Rao Health Foundation has launched a campaign.

As part of its strategy, the foundation is conducting camps in government schools and carrying out screening tests. Iron, folic acid supplements and nutrients have been supplied to students suffering with iron deficiency.

With a slogan of ‘Anaemia Free India’, Dr BN Rao Health Foundation, which was established in February 2017, has started the campaign to eradicate anaemia from the district in a year.

In the first phase, the campaign was carried out in Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. So far, camps have been conducted in 75 schools and carried out screening test on 18,000 students. Of them, 4,000 students were identified as anaemic.

Iron syrup (tonoferon) and nutritious supplements such as vitamin C and jaggery strips were also supplied to children.

Speaking to Telangana Today, founder chairman of the foundation Dr BN Rao said that he was inspired by Indian Medical Association national president KK Agarwal.

Thirty per cent people in the country were suffering from anaemia, he said and added that half of the students studying in government schools had iron deficiency.

In the first phase, they chose Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

Less than 10 per cent haemoglobin is considered as anaemic and it was necessary to provide children with iron syrup and nutritious supplements for nine months, said Dr B Jhansi, secretary of the foundation.

Haemoglobin test would be carried out for every three months.

A Bengaluru-based Span Health Company was supplying blood testing chips at 50 per cent discount while Cast India Pharmacy was providing a bottle of iron syrup at Rs 84 as against it original price of Rs 116, Dr Rao said.

Five technicians of the foundation have been engaged in screening test and providing supplements to students. He thanked Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed (Karimnagar) and D Krishna Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), DEO and school headmaster for extending their support.

He also thanked district IMA, doctors, friends and family members for extending support.

Health first: Karimnagar Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed distributing iron syrup to a student.