Campaign ends for last phase of ZPTC polls in Telangana

Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: Campaign for the third and last phase of ZPTC and MPTC elections came to a close in the State at 5 pm on Sunday. Elaborate arrangements have been made for polling being held for 161 ZPTC seats and 1,738 MPTC seats on Tuesday.

The polling will commence at 7 am and conclude at 5 pm across all polling stations in the State except for about 21 ZPTC and 205 MPTC seats falling in left-wing extremism affected areas in the districts of Kumram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu where the polling will conclude at 4 pm.

In all, 6,467 candidates will test their fate in about 161 mandals during the third phase. About 5,723 candidates are contesting for 1,738 MPTC posts and another 741 candidates are competing for 161 ZPTC posts. Three ZPTC candidates and about 132 MPTC candidates were unanimously elected for the posts in the third phase. The first and second phases of elections were held on May 6 and 10 respectively, where about 77 per cent poll percentage was recorded in both the phases.

The ruling TRS continued with its winning streak recording unanimous election in three ZPTCs and more than 150 MPTCs, even as the Opposition parties including independents managed to win only three MPTC seats during unanimous election. Similar trend is being expected when results are announced on May 27, especially after considering the series of wins by the TRS. However, the Opposition parties feel that the tide will turn in their favour commencing with the Lok Sabha elections.

About 1.47 lakh personnel including 54,000 police personnel have been deployed for conducting the polling. The polling material including ballot papers are being transported to the polling stations amidst high security.

