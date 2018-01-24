Campaign for a friendlier GHMC

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: To enable the citizens avail 56 services provided by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), water board and electricity department in the city, different civil society organisations together would launch a Citizens Entitlement Campaign on the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.

The campaign will be launched at 400 different locations across the city with 40,000 pamphlets distributed to encourage citizens download the civic body apps and also contacting the call centres.

Speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday, Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA) Executive Director, Mazher Hussain said the GHMC, water works and electricity departments have adopted Citizen’s Charter but most citizens were not aware of these or about services offered, time frames for responding to redress complaints and others.

He said the campaign aims to generate awareness amongst citizens and enable them access services from these departments in a time-bound and efficient manner.

According to the partner organisations of the campaign, the modalities for registering grievances and complaints with different departments using mobile phone calls, apps, Facebook, WhatsApp and email will also be explained to citizens as part of the campaign.