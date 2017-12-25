Hyderabad: Campaign held against victimising women

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Heaven Home Society (HHS), a non-government organisation has started a national campaign ‘Anti Red Eye’ protesting against unscrupulous elements victimising women by recording them with spy cams.

Speaking to presspersons here, HHS president, G Varalaxmi sought support to the campaign in the form of a missed call to an IVRS number 8099259925. “It will act as a vote of support and will be submitted to central government demanding changes in the regulation of sales of spy cameras and laws related to the voyeurism,” she said.

Making or sharing obscene photos or videos of a women without their knowledge should be considered a severe punishable offence, said film actor Shanoor Sana. Advocate Radha Rajeshwari and others also participated in the meet.