Campaigning for Huzurnagar by-poll reaches peak

By | Published: 6:52 pm 7:18 pm

Suryapet: The campaign for the by-election to Huzunagar Assembly constituency has peaked with just five days remaining for the electioneering to come to an end on October 19. Top leaders from different political parties are expected to participate in road shows and public meetings during the home stretch. Polling will be held on October 21.

With parties realising the need to connect with voters in the last few days, top leaders of the ruling TRS, Congress, TDP and BJP are scheduled to focus on campaigning in the constituency in the next five days. The TRS has taken the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as a prestige issue and has put in place a poll strategy to ensure the victory of party candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy. The TRS was miles ahead of the others in electioneering with several Ministers including G Jagdish Reddy and Sathyavathi Rathod, MLAs and MLCs working tirelessly for the victory of the party candidate in the by-election. Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod focused on tribal gram panchayats and hamlets in the constituency. The tribal votes are crucial in the by-election as there are more than 20,000 tribal voters in the constituency.

The campaign meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Huzurnagar is scheduled for October 18, while Finance Minister T Harish Rao will also campaign on October 17 and 18. Congress MP A Revanth Reddy is also scheduled to campaign on October 17 and 18 for party candidate Uttam Padmavathi.

