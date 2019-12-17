Campuses on the boil over CAA

By | Published: 12:54 am 1:06 am

New Delhi: Several protests, some peaceful, some violent, erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia here and the controversial citizenship law as students and political leaders took to the streets.

The lines between anger at the police action against Jamia students and the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which will grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, blurred into a unison of protest — from Uttar Pradesh to Kerala and Maharashtra to West Bengal. The police clampdown against the Jamia students became yet another rallying point for a Congress-led opposition, which is already up in arms against the Modi government over the CAA since its passage last week by Parliament.

Apart from the Congress, leaders of four other political parties held a joint press conference to demand an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the Sunday evening incident on the campus. “It is the Central government which is solely responsible for the violence in the country for bringing a law which is being opposed all over the country and by all opposition political parties. Had the government not brought this law, there would not have been any violence”, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Students of different universities in Hyderabad also staged a sit-in inside their campuses holding placards protesting against the CAA and the police action against Jamia students.

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, University of Hyderabad and Osmania University held demonstrations and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Delhi Police. They also expressed solidarity with their Aligarh Muslim University counterparts and condemned police action against them. The UoH Students’ Union held a protest on the varsity campus and demanded rollback of the CAA and sought strict action against Delhi and UP police for their “assault” on campuses.

Congress leaders, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also held a silent protest from 4pm-6pm at India Gate to press home their point. While Priyanka said, “an attack on students is an attack on the soul of India”, her mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi issued a statement later accusing the BJP of creating instability in the country. “The BJP is mother of violence and divisiveness,” Sonia alleged. Student protesters also demanded a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia university’s library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. And so intense was the exasperation among the student community that even country’s premier institutions — IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay — which are not the regular ones to join any agitation, came out against the police action.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a massive rally in Kolkata and declared that the CAA and the NRC can be enforced in the State only on her “dead body” while daring the Centre to dismiss her government. Meanwhile, the anti-citizenship law protests snowballed into a major flashpoint in the State with highways and railway lines blocked and incidents of arson and loot reported from many places. In Kerala rivals UDF and LDF, in a rare show of camaraderie, protested jointly against the police action.

Stepping in to quell the unrest, the Union Home Ministry asked States and Union Territories (UTs) to take all possible steps to check violence and ensure safety of life and properties.

Life was thrown out of gear in several places in North East with trains between West Bengal and the NE came to a halt with the railways suspending all services to the northern region of the State, officials said. Several Delhi University students boycotted exams and held a protest outside the Arts Faculty on North Campus to express their solidarity with the movement.

At ground zero of the student movement, a group of Jamia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold of a December Delhi morning to protest the action against their colleagues on Sunday. Hundreds more gathered on the streets in an orderly manner with some students forming a human chain to manage traffic. Several students were seen leaving for home but the anger simmered. “We were inside the university when the police barged in. Around 20 policemen came from gate no 7 and 50 others came from the rear gate. We told them we were not involved in the violence. They didn’t listen. They didn’t even spare women,” Khanzala, who suffered injuries to his legs and abdomen, said.

Fifty detained Jamia students were released early on Monday but tension continued on the campus. Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar also supported the students, saying police entered the campus without permission. “We will not tolerate police presence on the campus. They scared our students with police brutality,” she told reporters here, adding that the university would file an FIR on damage to property and police action on students. She also demanded a high-level inquiry from the government.

In Lucknow’s Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like “Awaz do, hum ek hain” (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation. For a brief while, they hurled stones at the police who threw the missiles back over a campus steel gate.

Deeply distressing, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act as “unfortunate and deeply distressing”, and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongering and not let “vested interests” divide the society. In a series of tweets, Modi also assured that the amended citizenship law does not affect any Indian of any religion. As violence and unrest spread across various states against the CAA, the prime minister said “this is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods.” Violent protests on the amended citizenship law are “unfortunate and deeply distressing”, he said adding that debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy, “but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

Violence must stop: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday took serious note of rioting and destruction of public property across the country and said that “violence must stop immediately.”

The top court said it, prima facie, does not think court can do much in the matter as it is a law and order problem and police forces have to control it. The apex court, which agreed to hear on Tuesday pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against the Act at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia here, said it will not hear this issue in such an atmosphere of violence. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, “We are not here to blame anybody. All we are saying is that this violence must stop. If protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter,” it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter