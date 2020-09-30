Can animals sense earthquakes?

The animals anticipated eight out of nine earthquakes with magnitudes higher than 4.0 that occurred in 2017.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behaviour in Germany, tested a hunch that has been around for millennia — that animals portend earthquakes. After sifting through months of behavioural data of farm animals and 18,000 (mostly minor) earthquakes later, they saw a pattern. They reported evidence of animals reacting in a consistent manner before an impending quake.

The researchers tagged a number of animals — cows, sheep, dogs, chickens, turkeys and rabbit — in a farmland with sensors that measured the animal’s movement in three-dimensional space, like a Fitbit. When major earthquake struck, it gave them a rare chance to monitor animals before, during and after an earthquake.

Equipped with a timeline of data on the behaviour of cows, sheep and dogs in 2016 and 2017, the researchers compared the timeline of animal activity with a timeline of earthquakes that were occurring in the same period.

The animals anticipated eight out of nine earthquakes with magnitudes higher than 4.0 that occurred in 2017. However, the anticipatory behaviour was only seen when the animals were housed in a stable, and not when they were free to roam on pastures. The team also found that the farther the animals were from the quake’s epicenter, the longer it took for their behaviour to change, hinting at some slow diffusive signal that the animals detect.

Several studies in the past have reported anecdotal evidence of animals exhibiting unusual behaviour prior to an earthquake. Toads left their ponds and herds of cows were reported to have rushed down a hill before the 2009 earthquake in L’Aquila, Italy. Camera traps showed wild animals behaving unusually before the 2011 Contamana earthquake in Peru.

But, not everyone is convinced that animals can really help in predicting earthquakes.

Rohini Balakrishnan, an ecologist at the Indian Institute of Science in India, says the fact that seismic activity follows a collective change in animal behaviour does not necessarily mean that one causes the other. There might be other variables that the researchers are not aware of and further the sample was too small.