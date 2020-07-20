Can BCG vaccine curb Covid-19 deaths?

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Can the BCG (Baceille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine reduce Covid-19 mortality? The untapped potential of this TB vaccine appears to have got the attention of epidemiologists and researchers across the world, as they race against time to find a solution for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A recent work by a group of academics from United States who conducted an extensive global analysis of BCG vaccine administration, being implemented in various countries, has kindled renewed interested on BCG vaccine in India. The study, which was published in the peer reviewed Proceedings of National Academic of Sciences (PNAS) on June 9, said that ‘results suggest that BCG could have a protective effect on Covid-19 patients’.

“A strong correlation between the BCG index, an estimation of the degree of universal BCG vaccination deployment in a country, and Covid-19 mortality in different socially similar European countries was observed, indicating that every 10 per cent increase in BCG index was associated with 10.4 per cent reduction in Covid-19 mortality,” the study said.

ICMR’s BCG study in India

The potential protective properties of BCG vaccine for Covid-19 positive patients has now prompted Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to launch an Indian study to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccination among elderly individuals between 60 years and 95 years living in Covid-19 hotspots in the country.

Led by National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), Chennai, which is an ICMR affiliated research institute, the BCG study will be carried out at six sites including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi with a size of nearly 1,500 healthy volunteers above the age of 60 years.

In the ICMR study, the BCG vaccine, which is part of the National Immunization Programme in India for the past 50 years, will be administered to the elderly who are not affected by the Covid-19 disease. The ICMR aims to find out whether the BCG shots will prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether it can prevent the virus from progressing and becoming a major cause of morbidity among the elderly.

BCG and its history

The BCG vaccine is literally the first vaccine that almost all the infants in India receive immediately after birth. Scientists from across the world through observational studies have written research papers linking countries like India and Pakistan, where BCG vaccine is mandatory from childhood, to lesser number of mortalities due to Covid-19.

As a result, in the midst of a global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic where countries are battling to come up with coherent strategies to contain Covid-19, the century old BCG vaccine is being linked to its potential role in preventing the coronavirus.

While there are no proven studies, senior epidemiologists in India also argue that universal administration of BCG vaccine in India might have already provided partial immunity to Indians from Covid-19, perhaps a major reason why mortality rate in the country was very low when compared to European countries, where BCG is not part of the national immunization programmes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .