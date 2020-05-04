Can BCG vaccine prevent Covid?

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: It is literally the first vaccine that infants receive immediately after their birth in India. Over the years, it has become part of the universal vaccination schedule for infants recommended by paediatrics across the country.

And now, in the midst of a global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic where countries are battling to come up with efficient strategies to contain Covid-19, the century old BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine is being linked to its potential role in preventing the coronavirus.

In fact, universal administration of BCG vaccine in India might have already provided partial immunity from Covid-19 disease, recent epidemiological studies said. There are some research papers that have claimed that BCG vaccine protects individuals from present-strain of the SARS-CoV-2.

The BCG vaccines are administered to prevent severe forms of tuberculosis in children. The vaccine is found to be not that effective among adults but it has been efficient in protecting children from severe forms of TB. It is usually administered once during infancy and doctors believe that the vaccine will not provide TB protection all through the life. Later, BCG also turned out to be effective in protecting against leprosy.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there have been a slew of epidemiological studies linking countries, which have implemented large-scale BCG vaccination, to reduced prevalence of Covid-19. Scientists have argued that countries that do not have long-term universal BCG vaccination programmes (like United States, Italy and Netherlands) were severely affected by Covid-19 when compared to countries that have adopted BCG vaccination in their universal immunisation programmes. Such studies also claimed that BCG vaccine protected vaccinated elderly population from Covid-19 in these countries.

Following the release of such research papers correlating BCG vaccines to Covid-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made it clear that there is no hard data to back such claims. “There is no evidence that BCG vaccine protects people against infection with Covid-19 virus. Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway, and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available. In the absence of evidence, WHO does not recommend BCG vaccination for the prevention of Covid-19,” it said.

Randomised clinical trials are the only way forward to ascertain the correlation between BCG vaccines and Covid-19, researchers said. Already, countries like Netherlands, United States and Australia have started research on BCG vaccines and only such data-driven trials will be able to provide concrete answers in the near future.

