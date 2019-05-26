Can ice cream help beat breathalyser?

By | Published: 1:03 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Can ice cream help tipplers outfox the police and their breathalysers? If a few social media posts and WhatsApp group messages that are making the rounds are to be believed, some youngsters claim that they managed to trick the breathalyser into showing that they had not consumed alcohol, even after downing a few pegs. They claim that they managed to do this by having a few scoops of ice cream after the boozing session.

WhatsApp groups of tipplers, which usually alert people on the presence of police personnel conducting drunk driving checks, are now widely sharing the new ‘technique’. This is reportedly leading to more and more party-goers heading to buy ice cream after a drink.

“We partied at a club in Secunderabad. Before exiting the premises, we had ice cream. While returning home, the traffic police stopped me at Marredpally and checked me with a breathalyser, but it failed to show the alcohol content,” a private employee said.

He said he learnt the technique from his friends, who too found the method effective after a weekend party. But, those who take the claims with a pinch of salt point to articles on the Internet saying ice cream has no such masking effect. There is no scientific explanation, nor confirmation of such effects, they said. Try it at one’s own risk is what they cautioned.

On the other hand, traffic police officials said they were yet to hear of any such method being adopted by the youth in Hyderabad. “We will now look into it,” said In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-II) K Babu Rao.

