Can ‘immunity passports’ help exit lockdown?

Hyderabad: Almost all the countries affected by the SARS-CoV-2 are exploring numerous strategies to exit the lockdown. In the last few weeks, one particular approach that has caught the imagination of many and triggered widespread discussion is the concept of issuing ‘immunity passports’ or ‘risk-free certificates’ to individuals.

Persons with such certificates, which will be issued by the health authorities and in some cases even individual diagnostic laboratories, will be able to move around freely, even without wearing masks, and can join their offices and resume normal duties while those with no such certificates will continue to remain in quarantine or lockdown.

It all started when some countries suggested that detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 among individuals could serve as the basis for issuing ‘immunity passports’ or ‘risk-free certificates’ that would enable them to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection.

Can ‘immunity passports’ based on individual’s response to SARS-CoV2 be the ideal exit strategy? Is there enough evidence on re-infection among COVID-19 patients who have recovered? Does an ‘immunity passport’ guarantee that a person who has developed antibodies will not get COVID-19 again?

Based on World Health Organisation (WHO) analysis, most studies show that people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 have antibodies to the virus. However, some of them have very low levels of virus neutralising antibodies in their blood. So far there has been no study that has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans, WHO said.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO chief scientist, through various news outlets and social media platforms had maintained that not enough is known about immune response to COVID-19 to use these (immunity passports) widely and may provide false sense of security. At this stage of our knowledge about immunity to COVID-19, the idea of immunity passports is not only irrational but could be dangerous. We need better understanding, she said on social media platform Twitter.

The one way to detect whether infected persons have developed antibodies is by conducting rapid diagnostic tests. Essentially, such tests predict whether the individual has developed antibodies in their blood against the virus. However, there have been question marks over the reliability and accuracy of rapid diagnostic kits.

These kits may falsely label infected people as negative (false negatives) and sometimes such tests also label not infected people as positive (false positive). Such errors have serious consequences and tend to directly impact the containment efforts.

The rapid diagnostic kits usually identify the presence of antibodies, but can they specifically pinpoint what kind of coronavirus the individual has developed the antibodies?

Apart from SARS-CoV-2, the Coronavirus causes common cold, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. People infected by any one of these viruses may produce antibodies that cross-react with antibodies produced in response to infection with SARS-CoV-2. In such situations, it is hard to rely on rapid diagnostic kits to ascertain the immune response or presence of antibody to the virus.

Public health experts including the WHO have said that there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passports’ or a ‘risk-free certificate’.

Moreover, people who assume that they are immune to second infection because they have received a positive test result could develop a false sense of security and ignore all the public health advisories which has the potential to increase the risk of continued transmission.

