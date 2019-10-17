Can India end corruption?

By | Published: 17th Oct 2019 12:05 am 11:35 pm

Recently, when I watched Efosa Ojomo’s compelling TED talk about how innovation acts as an antidote to corruption, I was much impressed with his conception of linking scarcity to dishonest dealings. He is a Nigerian strategy-cum-growth research fellow at Harvard Business School. He advocates that investments in innovations will make things affordable and tackle the scarcity of distribution, thereby enabling society to combat corruption effectively.

Though Ojomo’s ideas are appealingly rational and progressive, I think that India, being a nation of unique cultural background, warrants a different set of algorithms to become corruption-free. Although the World Economic Forum’s latest report shows that India has performed well in the area of innovation, is much ahead of emerging economies and on a par with several advanced nations, corruption still thrives ubiquitously within financial, intellectual and moral domains. Transparency International puts India amongst the most corrupt countries at 78th position on the Corruption Perception Index for 2018.

Two Kinds of People

As such, all humans struggle to fulfil their instinctual basic needs like food, sex, shelter, etc, for survival. Some people do struggle literally and some need not, for survival, depending upon the scarcity or abundance as Ojomo theorised. The former category comprises those who usually have no means of livelihood and try hard against all odds for subsistence. The latter are those who normally have all necessities of life at their disposal and are not required to toil for physical existence.

In both the groups, we will find two kinds of people:

• The first kind of people live following the norms of society; eg, a poor man earns his living by selling his labour lawfully or a rich man lives by availing his assets righteously.

• The second kind exists by transgressing the social code of conduct; eg, a poor man earns his living by cheating his neighbours or a rich man enjoys life by using his assets fraudulently.

We may refer to the first kind of people as the socially approved survivors and the second kind as the socially disapproved. While the first kind will remain ethical in their actions, the second kind will resort to nefarious means by hook or crook. Of the second kind, the poor strive illicitly for basic survival whereas the rich struggle unethically to survive in the current status, which means ‘not going down below’ the attained standard of living. They tend to earn more to be secure so that they could survive the sophistication.

This situation arises due to two factors related to survival instinct and they are insecurity and uncertainty, which foment the fear of loss of survival in the mind of the socially disapproved individuals, whether they are poor or rich. Sense of insecurity drives an individual to feel threatened about current survival state and the apprehension of uncertainty makes one anxious, ambiguous and precarious regarding the future.

Insecurity and Uncertainty

The insecurity aspect operates at three spatial dimensions in the real physical world, namely height, width and depth of the human body. The body survives when it is secure in terms of being able to access its life processes in the three dimensions. On the other hand, uncertainty facet of survival mechanism manoeuvres in the temporal coordinate of the future.

One more reason that can be inferred as a genetic factor of corruption is moral degradation. The existing dispensations provided in India, especially for the people in general, do not infuse the feelings of security and certainty. Lack of constructive policies at the behest of the state naturally pushes people to despair, who have been rendered to fend for themselves.

Hence, it is these feelings of insecurity and uncertainty that kindle the spark of fear of the unknown, which typically takes away the self-confidence of the people. It is this very fear of the unknown that goes hand in hand with fear of loss of power to control such things or relations, which the socially disapproved survivors are concerned about. And this fear tends to propel one to misuse for wrongful personal advantage.

Wheels of Corruptibility

The 19th century English historian Lord Acton is quite popular for his most famous quote, ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’ The 1991 Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar said, ‘It is not power that corrupts but fear.’ Here what Lord Acton and Suu Kyi said about corruption was the same — similar in philosophy in two different perspectives like Möbius strip that initially looks as if it has two sides but is actually one.

It is this fear of loss of power, which sets the wheel of corruptibility into motion. Akin to any event or occurrence, corruptibility also involves three prerequisites, namely intention, ability and opportunity for it to happen. Fear of loss of power to control becomes ‘intention’ to commit a corrupt act. Power or authority or strength associated with the perpetrator is ‘ability’ and convenience or suitability of circumstances turns into ‘opportunity’ for the execution of the intended task.

Therefore, hunting for or penalising the dishonest alone will not weed out corrupt behaviour totally from society. The government, being the largest source of revenues, can take appropriate steps to see that every citizen is secure socially, and everyone’s financial position is certain at least in terms of universal basic income and other social security amenities.

So, rooting out corruption is ultimately the state’s responsibility through a two-pronged approach. The first, being the most important, behoves the state to devise and implement benevolent proactive policies so as to instil the feelings of security, certainty and ethical living in people. The second, having a minimal role in its operation, relates to penal and corrective action against the dirty. But concentrating only on the second without attending to the first will prove counterproductive, for if one head of Hydra is chopped off, two more would grow. It’s already time to beware of the hydra effect.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

