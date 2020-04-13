Can India tide over COVID-19 with minimal damage? 

By | Prof. Appa Rao Podile | Published: 12:07 am 11:08 pm

During the course of evolution living beings learn to understand their surroundings and find ways to survive and perpetuate. In an attempt to perpetuate, different organisms evolve different lifestyles and one such lifestyle is to live on other organisms as a parasite or pathogen.

The organisms attacked by the pathogens or parasites are referred to as hosts. The host and pathogen continue to learn from each other where in the pathogen tries to dominate the host and the host tries to suppress the pathogen, which can be compared to the newer strategies adopted by two competing nations to dominate each other.

In the evolutionary arms race between the host and pathogen, there is a continuous pressure on both the pathogen and the host to continuously evolve. In the process, mankind has witnessed several epidemics and pandemics.

A new Corona Virus (CoV) which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) has been named as SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and the disease is referred to as COVID-19.

COVID-19 is neither the first pandemic nor is going to be the last one. Such pandemics will certainly continue in the years to come. The SARS-CoV-2, apparently evolved from a virus infecting bats, is threatening to take lives of a large number of humans irrespective of the region, religion, ethnicity, wealth, gender, age (although people over the age of 65 and comorbid patients are likely to be more vulnerable), and such other considerations.

Larger question

There has been a larger question for the experts working with pathogens on how, when and why the pathogens evolve. But, in times of this pandemic, the common man is worried as to how such invisible (not very well defined either as living or non-living) nano-particles, referred to as viruses, made up of just a protein coat and a nucleic acid (and sometimes are enveloped like this COVID-19 virus) have the power to subvert a formidable host like a human being?

The newly evolved SARS-CoV-2, traced to Wuhan in China, is reported to have already undergone changes (through mutations) by now, and is behaving differently in different populations. Historically, mutations of known viruses have proved that some of them cause havoc.

But it is not fully clear in terms of the science, whether the mutations in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 or ‘some other’ factors are responsible for the virulence and rapid spread of COVID-19, since mankind has known more about SARS-CoV-2 for a little over four months.

Disease occurrence depends on the host, pathogen and environment. The occurrence of a disease is dependent on three important factors, viz., pathogen, host and environment, which pathologists define as disease triangle, each one representing one of the three faces of the triangle. The ability of a pathogen to produce the disease being primary, the degree of successful expression of the ability to cause the disease plays a crucial role from the pathogen’s side.

Similarly, the susceptibility/resistance of the host plays a dominant role while the predisposing factors (in the host) contribute to her/his susceptibility. The third face of the triangle, often neglected, is the environment, in terms of how conducive it is to the host and the pathogen.

Virulence matters

If the pathogen has the ability to cause the disease it may affect a few individuals, but if its virulence is high, it has the power to kill several individuals – should the environment enable its transmission. For SARS-CoV-2 to play havoc, the virulence of the isolate (the one causing disease in an area) has to be high and the environment has to be conducive, besides availability of a vulnerable host (in terms of overaged population or comorbid in the known cases).

If the host is resistant or not susceptible to the isolate of SARS-CoV-2 that is under circulation, the epidemic will inevitably fade away. If the environment is not favourable for the development of the disease, the pathogen will meet the same fate as in the case of the resistant host. The relation between these three components of the disease triangle look simple but in fact determine the extent of damage due to a disease like COVID-19.

Scientists are going after the structural and genomic profile of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: The capability of viruses to cause disease depends on its nucleic acid (either DNA or RNA which may be single stranded or double stranded – referred to as genome) and its protein coat.

The details of the structure of the protein(s) and the genome can help to intervene in the process of replication of virus, and thereby the infection, using different methods.

Relentless research

It has about 30,000 ribonucleotides that constitute the single stranded RNA genome of this CoV. The structure of the key replicase protein was published in the second fortnight of March 2020 in the highly respected journal Science.

Scientists are relentlessly working on the design and testing of antivirals against SARS-CoV-2 in animals. Immunodiagnostic and immunotherapeutic strategies are being tried out against COVID-19, with a handful of them reaching advanced stages of testing. Select antimalarials and antivirals, which could interfere with the function of one or the other important proteins of the SARS-CoV-2, are being repurposed to find the most appropriate drugs to treat COVID-19.

Similarly, studies are being initiated globally on the four structural proteins of the virus, and the relatively large RNA genome both using bioinformatics and also by growing the virus in the laboratory.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), National Innovation Foundation and a few private companies are encouraging scientists and start-ups to conduct rapid fire research to find the best solutions to diagnose, treat and develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

With the ongoing efforts in different laboratories, the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 from different parts of India will be available for in-depth analysis. We will know whether it is one single virus in the entire country or we have different isolates coming from different countries.

We will soon have the genome sequence of SARS-CoV-2 from different parts of India. The same sample will be sequenced at three different locations to ensure that the variation in the sequence of the virus, if any, is not due to possible sequencing error, and avoid scope for misinterpretation of sequence data.

(To be concluded)

Prof. Appa Rao Podile, a Senior Professor and JC Bose Fellow (DST), works at Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad and is currently the Vice Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad

