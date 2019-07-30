Can Kajal spell magic in web series?

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Kajal Agarwal is one of the leading actors in the Telugu industry with commendable rate of success she attained over a period of time with a good many superhit movies which went on to become box-office successes. After Nene Raju Nene Mantri, nothing seemed to have worked out for her.

Her recent flick with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, Sita, also bombed at the box office leaving a hole in the pockets of producers as the movie incurred severe losses. Kajal is currently doing a gangster flick, Ranarangam, in which Sharwanand plays the lead. Now, it appears that Kajal is making brisk moves to step into web series, the zone which she isn’t completely familiar with. She is learnt to have signed a 10-episode project with a prominent digital company. Tamil director Venkat Prabhu, who, earlier, directed the movie Saroja with Kajal, is helming the megaphone for the web series.

There is enough curiosity among her fans to see how she would impress the audience in this zone of entertainment. Some industry insiders seem to believe that Kajal is not an actor who could pull off bold roles with ease like Kiara Advani and Radhika Apte who amassed millions of fans in Netflix. Over the years, Kajal has restricted herself to decent female-oriented roles apart from doing a couple of special numbers.

But, there have been expectations from fans that Kajal could spell magic on the web series platform if she accepts the script keeping her objections aside and by coming out of her comfort zone. It is also presumed that Kajal may not really go easy with costumes and content in web series like she does in movies. It would be a cumbersome task to convince her if at all there are bold scenes in the series. On the film front, she has movies lined up with megastar Chiranjeevi and actor Ajith. Apart from these projects, she is also making her debut in Hollywood with a movie that is being directed by Jeffery.