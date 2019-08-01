Can Koratala raise the bar higher than ‘Sye Raa’?

By | Published: 8:42 pm

According to the experts of filmy business, if Sye Raa sets the box office ablaze, which looks quite possible, the immediate next film of director Koratala Siva will have the onus of delivering an even bigger hit than this epic. To match and equal such mammoth film, which encapsulates the period extravaganza entwined with Chiranjeevi’s effort, will turn out to be a huge burden for Koratala with a film of general social elements, however engrossing may they be.

The envious combination, as it is being described by social media, of late, Koratala and Megastar is now engaged in enunciating that it is supposed to unveil a fantastic product. Undoubtedly, Koratala is a director of remarkable balance in presenting his script in the most diligent fashion. But, the question in the minds of his fans is whether Koratala can do the best against a magnum opus of a legendary icon of Indian screen. Of course, the director, with all his resourcefulness, seems to have guarded his film against the possible loopholes that may weaken his product by casting the Megastar in a dual role and linking the elements of social purpose.

The grapevine also says that a cue from Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De may also calibrate the design of the story. Other elements of regular commercial format are also meticulously padded up. In spite of this immaculate engineering, will Koratala be able to render his picture richer than Sye Raa in size and appeal? If past records are properly perceived, it has never happened in the past. After Alluri Seetharamaraju, Super Star Krishna was forced to wait for a hit. Attempting a magnum opus is always a risky and hazardous curve in a person’s journey — be it in life or career.