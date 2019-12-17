‘Canadian IT firms keen to invest in Telangana’

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: IT firms from Canada are showing keen interest to invest in Telangana, said Prasad Panda, Infrastructure Minister of Alberta Province of Canada. He observed that there were many opportunities for Canadian companies to invest in the State. Prasad Panda called on IT minister KT Rama Rao at his camp office in Hyderabad on Monday, and the duo discussed on various investment opportunities in the State.

On the occasion, the Canadian delegation invited the Minister to visit Alberta to interact with the industrialists and explain about industrial policies and opportunities available in the State. He said Alberta Province premiere Jason Kenny will visit Telangana State next year to strengthen commerce and trade relations between Alberta Province and Telangana State.

Prasad Panda pointed out that while Canada had good natural resources, India had strong human resources and their combination would create more business opportunities for the both. He stated that Bathukamma festival is celebrated in a grand manner by Telangana natives in Alberta Province. Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Regional Passport Officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other officials were present.

