Canara Bank donates hydraulic walk behind roller to SCF

Hyderabad: Canara Bank’s Ahmed Nagar branch donated a hydraulic walk behind roller as part of its CSR activities to the Sports Coaching Foundation (SCF) at Masab Tank on Tuesday.

Bhaskar Chakravarthy, DGM (Region II) of Canara Bank said, “It feels great to be associated with SCF, especially to its founder-secretary K Saibaba for the service he is rendering by providing platforms to young talents, including those from underprivileged families. I urge all parents to encourage their children to take to sports, which is as important as academics.”

Later, K Saibaba thanked the officials of Canara Bank for donating the Rs 2 lakh machine. He said that the machine will be far more resourceful than the manual rollers and much more effective in preparing the ground.

J Anusha, branch manager of Ahmed Nagar, P Hema Bindu, CSR initiative officer of Canara bank regional office II and other bank officials took part in the inauguration.

