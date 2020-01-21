Cancel selections of 98 Jr Panchayat Secretaries: Telangana HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 10:00 pm 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Justice M S Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court directed the government to cancel the selections of 98 appointees under the sports quota as Junior Panchayat Secretaries already made by the government in violation of the undertaking given to High Court in December last.

The government was also directed to notify afresh the said posts under the sports quota by inviting applications from the eligible persons with minimum pass mark of 35 per cent that is 70 out of 200 marks in the written test, and proceed to make appointments strictly on the basis of the merit of the candidates in the sport concerned.

The judge ordered the exercise to be completed within three months. Aggidi Srinivas and other candidates aspiring for the post of Panchayat Secretaries filed this contempt case against the Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department. Earlier the court recorded the statement of the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Employment, Telangana, and, the Additional Advocate General that vacancies would be filled up strictly in accordance with 100 point roster mentioned in Rule 22 of the AP State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996 and that they would also determine and consider only the most meritorious sports persons in 2 per cent quota reservation for Sports category in accordance with the government order. The petitioners complained that violating the undertaking, posts were not allowed to the sports quota.

‘Be merciful to NIT students’

A two Judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Tuesday asked the Vice Chancellor of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal to be merciful towards the students of the University who were suspended for a period of one academic year for consuming ‘ganja’. The two students of NIT filed this writ plea urging the court to set aside the suspension imposed by the University.

