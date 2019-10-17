Cancellation of CM’s meeting disappoints many in Huzurnagar

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Suryapet: The cancellation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaign meeting at Huzurnagar on Thursday due to rain left the people of the Assembly constituency disappointed.

A large number of the people had already gathered at the venue of the Chief Minister’s public meeting in Chaitanyanagar of Huzurnagar by 1 pm, which was the scheduled time for his meeting. The sudden rain, which started at around 1.45 pm, spoiled the atmosphere at the public meeting venue. People used chairs arranged at the venue to protect themselves from the heavy rain which lasted for half an hour, causing inconvenience to the public gathered for the meeting.

The disappointment was writ large on their faces since TRS leaders had earlier announced that the Chief Minister would make an announcement at the public meeting on the issue of displaced farmers of Pulichintala project and other problems pertaining to the constituency.

TRS in-charge for the by-poll Palla Rajeshwar Reddy announced from the dais that the Chief Minister’s election meeting had been cancelled as the authorities of Civil Aviation Department did not give clearance for the helicopter due to rain at Huzurnagar and other areas. He thanked the people for coming to the meeting, and asked them to return to their native places safely.

