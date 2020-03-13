Cancelling visas will hit travel sector: MakeMyTrip

By | Published: 1:11 am

New Delhi: With India announcing cancellation of all non-official visas till April 15, leading online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip on Thursday said the decision will have a distinct impact on inbound and outbound international travel. Admitting that the government’s decision to cancel all visas, with a few exemptions, is timely at this point to control the spread of Covid-19 but the move is going to impact the travel industry.

“So far, there are no restrictions or advisories issued for domestic travel. The period between February till the end of March is typically a lean period because of exam season but we are seeing a demand slowdown for the upcoming summer holiday season especially for international travel,” Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said in a statement. “The situation remains dynamic, making it hard to quantify the actual impact on our business and industry at large,” Magow added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .