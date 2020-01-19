Cancer Crusaders Golf Cup from Feb 1

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: CURE Foundation and Apollo Cancer Institute are set to organise the 6th Biennial ‘Cancer Crusaders Invitation Cup’ golf tournament, as a fundraiser and awareness initiative at the Hyderabad Golf Club on February 1 and 2, Tollywood actor Pooja Hegde announced.

A themed event, ‘Walk of life’ will be hosted on the evening of February 2, involving celebrities including World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu, chief national badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand, Pooja Hegde, actor Rashi Khanna among others. Child cancer survivors, models and ace golfers will walk on the ramp accompanying the celebs at a glittering fashion show.

Speaking on the occasion Pooja Hegde lauded CURE Foundation. “Being associated with a noble cause like this delights me. I appreciate Cure Foundation for the amazing work and the yeoman service it is rendering in the crusade against the dreaded disease.”

According to Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, Founder, CURE Foundation & director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, the initiative aims at raising money and spread cancer awareness in the society through extensive participation from ace golfers, outstanding sports persons, celebrity figures and opinion leaders. “CURE Foundation was started in 2003 and through it we could help more than 1300 patients till date, to get the State of the art Cancer Care to the needy patients, especially children.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.