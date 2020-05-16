Cancer patients at high risk due to Covid-19

By | Dr P Vijay Karan Reddy | Published: 11:24 pm

Cancer patients and Covid-19 are a very potent mixture and more often than not it becomes a challenge for the patient to choose between risk of getting infected vs risk of death with cancer, which is undoubtedly an impossible decision to make for them without adequate information.

Reports from the Chinese experience have shown that patients with cancer may have an increased risk of contracting and developing complications from Covid-19. A retrospective study of 1,524 patients with cancer, half of whom were not on active therapy, showed a higher risk of Covid-19 when compared with the community. This risk was small and was likely due to frequent visits to the hospital for treatment. Patients with cancer were more likely to experience clinically severe events, defined as treatment in an intensive care unit or death, compared with those without cancer.

Here are some of the commonly asked questions and the precautions the patients and oncologists should take.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a flu-like virus. It causes an illness called Covid-19 which can affect lungs and airways. For most people, the virus won’t cause serious problems. But for some people, the virus can have serious complications.

These are

• Older adults (aged 65 or older) or people living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities

• People with chronic lung disease (including moderate or severe asthma), serious heart conditions, very obese, medical conditions such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver disease and those with weakened immune systems.

How can cancer and treatment weaken immunity?

The immune system protects the body against illness and infection caused by viruses like coronavirus. Some people with cancer have a weak immune system which reduces their ability to fight these infections.

People with cancer might be more likely to get infections because of

• The cancer itself (Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma)

• Types of cancer treatment

* Any major surgery

* Chemotherapy – Depends on type of drugs, duration, dose, patients nutritional status/co morbidities

* Radiation therapy – Depends on dose of radiation, area of radiation, duration of radiation

• Poor nutrition

What should I do if I have symptoms?

The most common symptoms of Covid-19, which may appear 2-14 days after being infected, are

• Fever of at least 100.4o F (38o C)

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

• Chills or shaking with chills

• Muscle aches and pains

• Sore throat

• Headache

• New loss of smell or taste

Other symptoms can include

• Feeling very tired

• Loss of appetite

• Coughing up sputum

Some patients may have diarrhea or nausea before these symptoms occur.

If you or the person you’re caring for has any of the following serious signs and symptoms of Covid-19, get medical attention right away:

• Trouble breathing or shortness of breath

• Constant pain or heaviness in the chest

• New confusion or being hard to wake up

• Bluish lips or face

What is the advice for people with cancer (who have no symptoms of coronavirus)?

Staying at home

Some people with cancer are more at risk of being seriously ill if they develop the Covid-19 infection. If you are in one of these groups, you are encouraged to follow particular measures to protect yourself. These groups of people include those:

• Having chemotherapy

• Having radical radiotherapy for lung cancer

• With cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma who are at any stage of treatment

• Having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer

• Having other targeted cancer treatments which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors

• Who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs

NHS in UK suggests something they call shielding. This means that you stay home and avoid face-to-face contact for at least 12 weeks. All visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when they arrive at your home and often during the visit.

Shielding means you should:

• Avoid anyone who has possible coronavirus symptoms

• Stay at home

• Avoid family gatherings, even in private spaces

• Ask family or friends to arrange shopping for you and leave it at your door

Other people at home:

• Spend as little time as possible with other people that you live with in shared spaces, such as the kitchen or living room. Keep these areas well ventilated.

• Try to keep 2 meters (3 steps) away from people you live with. Sleep in a different bed where possible.

• Use separate towels to other people in your house.

• Use a separate bathroom if possible. If you need to share a toilet and bathroom, this should be cleaned after you use them.

Depending on your situation, it could be very difficult to stay separate from others at home. Do what you can. It is important that you feel you can support each other through this.

Hospital appointments

To avoid hospital visits opt for Tele or a video consultation with your primary care provider.

Am I still at risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 if I have had cancer in the past?

After treatment for cancer, your immune system usually recovers over time. So if you’ve had cancer in the past, it is unlikely that you’re in high risk group unless you have had lymphoma, leukemia or myeloma.

In a study however it was found that those who underwent chemotherapy or surgery in the past month had a greater risk of experiencing clinically severe events, compared with those with cancer who had not received recent treatment.

Cancer treatment during Covid- 19

Your doctors weigh up the risks and benefits of treatment and discuss these with you.

The risks include how cancer can affect your immune system and the risk of exposure to virus. The benefit of treatment usually refers to aim of treatment for your cancer.

Chemotherapy drugs are cytotoxic and kill the cancer cells as well as normal blood cells and weaken the immunity. Other cancer drugs are targeted therapy and immunotherapy which have relatively less impact on the immune system. Your risk of contracting Covid-19 and its complications will be higher than normal and doctor will weigh the benefits and risks of your cancer treatment.

On continuing radiotherapy treatment, your doctor will weigh up the benefit and urgency of treatment against your risk of being exposed to the coronavirus at hospital visits.

Your healthcare team will also consider factors such as:

• Your type and stage of cancer and other factors such as how fast your cancer is growing

• Other treatment you’ve had so far and alternative treatment options

To lower the risk of spreading the coronavirus, your hospital will try to reduce the amount of time you spend in the radiotherapy department.

Can I continue radiotherapy if I have Covid-19? You will be able to continue with your radiotherapy treatment even if you have confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Can I have surgery for my cancer ? Your doctor will assess the risk vs benefit of your cancer and prioritise the need for your surgery

Prioritising patients (from NHS, cancerresearchuk.org)

Due to the pressures on the health service, your team will consider how risky it would be in your situation to delay surgery and then decide which priority level your surgery is:

• Level 1 means surgery is an emergency to save your life or prevent long term damage – surgery within 24 to 72hrs

• Level 2 means surgery is necessary to stop your cancer from progressing to a stage where it’s no longer possible to operate or cure you – in this situation you usually need an operation within 4 weeks

• Level 3 means surgery can be delayed for 10 to 12 weeks and this shouldn’t affect your overall outlook (prognosis).

Whatever type or stage of cancer you have, regardless of the social/economic situation you are in, please be sure to contact your oncologist who will be with you all along and help you through this difficult time.

Dr P Vijay Karan Reddy, Consultant Oncologist,

Apollo Cancer Institute, Hyderabad

