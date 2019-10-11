Cancer Run on Sunday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Billed as world’s largest multi-city cancer run, the second edition of ‘CANcerRUN’, organised by Grace Cancer Foundation, will be held on Sunday at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Grace Cancer Foundation, which organises the event worldwide, said the presence of cancer conquerors will instill confidence and hope amongst those afflicted with cancer, that cancer after all is conquerable. The cancer run has three categories of distances including 2K fun run, 5K run/walk and 10K timed event.

Anil Kumar, Additional CP (Traffic), Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and I&C, will flag-off the run and D Prabhakar Rao, CMD, Transco and GENCO will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar, will give away the prizes to the winners, post-event.

The run will have 10,000 participants in Hyderabad alone and another 10,000 running across the continents of Asia, North America, Australia and South America, in the cities of Mumbai, Los Angeles, Sydney, Santiago in Chile, Nashik, Davangere, Nizamabad, Kakinada and Jonnalagadda.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .