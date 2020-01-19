Candidates go all-out to win voters’ trust in Telangana

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: As candidates get busy with high-octane campaigns to woo voters for the municipal elections to be held on January 22, there will be 6,40,366 voters in Ranga Reddy district to decide their fate.

Of the total voters in the district, which will have polls for 351 wards in three municipal corporations and 12 municipalities, 3,11,037 voters are women. The Badangpet Municipal Corporation tops the list in the district with 96,788 voters followed by the Meerpet Municipal Corporation with 83,569 voters and Jalpally municipality with 61,833 voters.

There are 1,787 candidates in the fray and the Meerpet boasts of the highest number of candidates with 170 from seven political parties joining the contest. Candidates from all the political parties intensified their campaign meetings with voters door-to-door to seek their support. Most candidates are according priority on improving civic amenities in their areas once they win the election. Explaining the works they took up in the ward, the candidates are trying their best to gain the confidence of voters.

“We are working hard to win the election this time also. The welfare schemes introduced in the State will help us in winning the elections,” a TRS candidate from 21st ward in Shamshabad, D Venkatesh Goud, who is contesting for the third consecutive time, said.

In coordination with the police and other departments concerned, the district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections. The district police are also leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the polls and additional personnel were being deployed in sensitive areas.

In the wake of communal violence at Bhainsa in Nirmal district a few days ago, senior police officials reviewed the law and order situation across the State and gave instructions to Superintendent of Police of the district concerned to deploy more forces in sensitive areas to conduct elections in an incident-free manner. The additional police forces will remain in these areas till the completion of the elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .