Cannon found in Dabeerpura moved safely to Archaeology office

Hyderabad: After long and excruciating digging, experts from Archaeology and Museums Department on Monday excavated the cannon, which was found accidentally in a 40-sq-yd plot in the Farhatnagar area of Dabeerpura, a stone’s throw away from the historic Dabeerpura Darwaza.

“The plot was fenced with a brick wall, and the owner, Anand, started construction work recently. While digging, the labourers found the cannon and alerted the owner, and soon the whole area was abuzz,” said Manohar, a neighbour of Anand.

“On Sunday, the police came and asked the owner to stop all work here, and warned him not to touch the cannon,” added Manohar.

The Archaeology officials tried to move the cannon with the help of manual labourer, but they failed. Later, a small crane was brought in to lift the cannon out of the pit.

City Monuments Caretaker, G Rajender said the cannon was about 54 inches (4.5 ft) in length and 32 inches in its circumference. “The cannon was found deep in the ground, so it was not possible to lift it manually. We do not know the exact weight yet but it would be easily more than 100 kg,” said Rajender.

Officials from the department said that no cannonballs (round shots) were found with the cannon. Officials said that there were no signs of tunnel, cannonballs or any other period piece at the site.

Third cannon found in old city in four years

The finding of the artillery gun was not surprising for the Archaeology and Museums Department, Deputy Director (retd) SS Rangacharyulu told ‘Telangana Today’.

“This is the third such cannon to be found in the Old City in the last four years. We found one each at Nayapul and Charminar in 2014 and 2016, and we have preserved them both here,” he said.

“The cannon found at Dabeerpura also belongs to the same era, i.e. the 19th century Asaf Jahi period. It was cast at the Gunfoundry established by Monsieur Raymond, and is of iron,” he said.

Rangacharyulu said the cannon might have been in Dabeerpura as part of the Dabeerpura Darwaza fortification. “After cleaning the cannon, we shall inspect it for date and name of the engineer who casted it. Usually, cannons made at the Gunfoundry have such details written on them, but due to rusting, it becomes difficult to read the text,” said Rangacharyulu.