Can’t think of leaving Royal Challengers Bangalore, say captain Virat Kohli

It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. For a lot of people, it’s all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven’t made it

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:15 pm

Hyderabad: Indian team and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s captain Virat Kohli has been at the IPL franchise ever since the tournaments kicked off. It has been 12 years since. However, they failed to win the coveted IPL title. But the skipper said that he can’t think of leaving the team.

“It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. For a lot of people, it’s all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven’t made it,” Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle. “That’s always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown. You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I’ll never leave this team,” he added. Kohli has played in 177 matches so far for RCB scoring 5,412 runs.