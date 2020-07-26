Cantonment Board members call on Nama

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: Led by Marri Rajshekar Reddy, TRS party’s Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge, members of Secunderabad Cantonment Board called on MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Ramakrishna, vice-president, Secunderabad Cantonment Board explained the issues about the Board and the Ministry of Defence to MP Nama Nageshwar Rao.

Ramakrishna urged the MP to intervene in the matter. He explained MP about pending service charges of up to Rs 600 crore and he sought the release of Rs 100 crore immediately. “We need the approval of new building bye-laws and include Cantonment Board in all the national schemes,” Ramakrishna said.

He requested Rao to sort out frequent road closures by the Local Military Authority and also wanted employees transfer policies to be implemented and exercised.

After detailed discussions, Nageshwar Rao assured on taking up the issues with the Defence Ministry and Defence Secretary and if required, will raise a question in the forthcoming parliamentary sessions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .