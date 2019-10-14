Cape Kidnappers, Call Of The Blue shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 6:51 pm

Hyderabad: Cape Kidnappers, Call Of The Blue and Reunion caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Sunday morning.

SAND:

800m:

2y-(Arazan/Yutai) (App) & Glendale (Kunal) 58, 600/44, pair moved well. N R I Fantasy (RB) & Country’s Victory (RB) 1-2, 600/45. former moved well. Rhine (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Ashwa Yashobali (G Naresh) 59, 600/43, good. Ace Ace Ace (Akshay Kumar) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Warrior Supreme (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Be Sure (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Nimble Mind (Akshay Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/45, moved well. Roll Call (Koushik) 1-0, 600/44, moved nicely. Ice Warrior (Nakhat Singh) 1-4, 600/47, handy.

Wood Bridge (App) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Private Empire (G Naresh) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Midnight Dream (kunal) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Diesis Dream (Ashhad Asbar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, moved easy. Star Envoy (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. That’s My Class (App) 1-17, 800/59, 600/43, not extended. Linewiler (R Ajinkya) & Asteria (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, former started 2L behind and finished level note.

Mahashakti (App) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42, pleased. Premier Action (Kunal) & Nova Scotia (R Ajinkya) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair.

Mon General (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Born Greek (App) & Royal Style (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/44, pair handy and finished level.

1200m:

Super Act (Akshay Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Vijay’s Empire (R Ajinkya) & Artistryy (App) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/59, 600/43, pair well in hand.

1400m:

Air Strike (RB) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.

Cape Kidnappers (Akshay Kumar) & Monte Rei (App) 1-42, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/43, former caught the eye.

1600m:

Call Of The Blue (App) 1-59, 1400/1-44, 1200/1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/57, 600/43, in good form.

2000m:

Reunion (App) 2-30, 1800/2-14, 1600/1-58, 1400/1-42, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44, caught the eye.

