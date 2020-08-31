Capgemini exports solar power to State Grids from Hyderabad, Bengaluru campuses

As the majority of the company’s employees are working from home, there is surplus energy at these campuses, which is exported through ‘Net Metering’ for public consumption, the company said.

Hyderabad: As part of Capgemini’s goal to be net zero by 2030, in India, Capgemini has undertaken an energy project to give back surplus power generated to the society. The company’s campuses in Gachibowli, Hyderabad and Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Bengaluru are exporting surplus energy generated from their in-house captive solar plants to the State electricity boards daily.

As the majority of the company’s employees are working from home, there is surplus energy at these campuses, which is exported through ‘Net Metering’ for public consumption, the company said.

Till date, the campuses have exported 1,46,590 Kwh of electricity to the State Electricity Grids, which can power 60 households for a complete year. By the end of 2020, Capgemini aims to export surplus solar energy that could power 100 households.

Initiated by Capgemini’s Corporate Real Estate Services Engineering and Operations team, Net Metering is a programme that enables the company’s captive solar power system to connect to the State electricity board. It is a bi-directional meter that records the solar power produced at Capgemini’s campuses and feeds back to the grid.

Net Metering exports surplus solar power generated within the campus to the State electricity board using the same transmission lines and the exported energy is recorded in Capgemini’s monthly electricity bills.

