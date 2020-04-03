Capitalise on forex reserves

By | Published: 3rd Apr 2020 12:10 am 11:22 pm

Covid-19 has brought the world to a halt. The consequences of the lockdown will linger on for long. Global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have already declared that the recession has indeed arrived. As the battle is fought on many fronts, one thing, however, is certain. The global economic system may have been completely re-written by the time Covid-19 is fully controlled. At the moment, the global economic ecosystem is in absolute peril.

What is often forgotten, however, is that as humans we are always used to seeing the prospects with the limitation of time period – that could be quarter(s), half-year, one-year, et el. Whenever an event of a larger magnitude happens such as Covid-19, a sense of fear grips and a feeling of resignation sets in. Individuals tend to exhibit a kind of negative view but governments are expected to be wiser and adopt a visionary approach in these extraordinary circumstances.

Many governments have done that in the past. When the oil crisis peaked in the 1980s, most oil-importing countries realised the importance of building infrastructure for storing crude. When countries realised that increased dependencies meant integrated economies, they experimented with the European Monetary Union and adopted a common currency. Such experiments will continue as they serve to combat certain circumstances, and are done to accomplish a purpose.

Opening up Opportunity

In India, extraordinary steps, including shutting of the economy for almost a month, have been taken to check the spread of Covid-19. This will hit the economy hard. However, it is not as if there is no silver lining. Crude oil prices have plummeted, cutting down the import bill considerably. This has also opened up an opportunity for the government to fill its coffers through additional tax revenue in the form of higher duties on petroleum products.

Foreign exchange reserves of the country today stand at around $500 billion – an unprecedented high. Reserves are maintained in the form of bullion, US Treasury bonds (in which yield is very low now), etc. Why can’t these assets be put to use in moments of crisis like this? They can be a ready-made solution in the present time.

It is important for the government to unveil an economic package for the masses and industries to help them cope with the economic crisis, loosening the fiscal deficit. The immediate focus must be on people and ensuring that they are fed adequately. When survival is at stake, the rest takes lesser priority. New Delhi did well to come out with the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor. One can wait for a later date to dissect the package.

RBI’s Measures

This was followed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcing a huge cut in interest rate outside its usual policy cycle time. This was unprecedented. Given the exceptional times we are now, this was inevitable and a welcome one. The central bank also announced a three-month moratorium on repayment of term-loans. At a time when nobody seems to have an idea on the finality of the course of the spreading virus and in the lockdown situation, these are too little.

No doubt the RBI action appears to be intended to ensure liquidity in the system. These measures will play out in the near-and short-term. In a situation where there is no job, no work and no income, it is imperative to de-stress the people of their immediate financial worries. The moratorium should have been unambiguous and centrally imposed rather than leaving the modalities to individual banks. And, it should have also been across the board for all kinds of payments. After all, it is only a deferment and not a waiver.

Test of Strength

The larger social consequences of longer confinement — in terms of their psychological dimension – may never be comprehended by theorists and others. After all, common citizens don’t have the luxury like the one that Vodafone and Idea Cellular had of going to the highest court to avoid the payment of dues. Besides testing the economic fundaments of the country, the novel virus will also test the strength (nay, the vulnerability) of the common citizen to move into the morrow.

Is there a way to fill the fiscal deficit without levying additional taxes or burdening the exchequer? Is rebooting the economy possible now? Yes, it is possible. For decades, India has been contemplating setting up a sovereign fund. However, this is yet to see the light of the day. It is time the government set up such a fund or looked at alternative options to immediately serve the purpose.

Sovereign Fund

This is how we capitalise on this opportunity: The RBI, which has around $500 billion, could be directed to transfer $25-50 billion to the sovereign fund. If the setting up of the fund takes more time, the government can buy out an off-shore fund or use any of its vehicles, such as SBI or subsidiaries of any of the government-owned banks for this purpose. The money earmarked by the RBI could flow into the fund set up for the purpose.

The fund could invest in Indian stock markets, which have witnessed very sharp corrections, or in major infrastructure projects in the form of debt. It is anticipated that banks of foreign origin would become more risk-averse and adopt a lot more cautious approach towards developing economies. This has the potential to trigger a liquidity crisis in the market delaying the recovery process.

The proposed fund using the idle funds of RBI, up to the level that is comfortable to the central bank, will help in kick-starting the economy. It can be a 3-5 year fund to serve a specific purpose to instil discipline in the projects chosen with a commercial objective. With possible economic and market rebound, the fund could reap rich returns for the RBI and the government with little risk.

Most of the market parameters such as PE multiples, price-to-book ratios are favourable, and the market has corrected very sharply, not reflecting the intrinsic worth of many of these businesses. Thus, there is an opportunity for the market to capitalise on this and, and at the same time, help expedite the economic recovery.

One can argue that this goes against the policies of the government to dis-invest. But the government has been dis-investing at values far below the intrinsic worth of these businesses. Market correction is an excellent opportunity for the government to correct its position.

(The author is a senior financial journalist based in Chennai)

