Capitals pull off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers

By | Published: 1:42 am

Visakhapatnam: Delhi Capitals survived a close call before pulling off a thrilling two-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator at ACA-VDCA Stadium on Wednesday.

In a match of twists and turns, Capitals made heavy weather of 163 runs before winning the match with a ball to spare. Capitals will meet Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on Friday.

Rishabh Pant (49 off 21 balls; 2×4, 5×6) was the hero of Capitals’ victory as he ambushed the SRH attack in the crucial stage of the game. Earlier, Delhi Capitals bowlers pulled the plug in the middle overs, restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a par score of 162 for 8.

Young Prithvi Shaw (56 off 38 balls; 6×4, 2×6) gave a blazing start to Capitals. The opener blasted three fours off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the very first over. The impressive Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave a perfect start with the former being the dominant partner as the two put on 66 runs in 7.3 overs.

SRH got the first breakthrough with Wriddhiman Saha effecting a brilliant stumping to dismiss Dhawan even as Shaw looked unstoppable. The opener reached his 50 in fine style.

Khaleel Ahmed, who went for 13 runs in his first over, bounced back strongly. The left-arm seamer removed Saha and then took the all-important wicket of the dangerous Shaw, who top edged to be caught at point.

Capitals slipped further as leg-spinner Rashid Khan made massive inroads to dismiss Colin Munro and Axar Patel. DC were reduced to 111 for 5 in 11.4 overs. However, Pant swung the match with brilliant counter-attacking batting. The left hander struck two sixes each off Basil Thampi and Bhuvneshwar before he was out with Delhi just five runs away from victory. There was a plenty of drama towards the end as Amit Mishra was declared out for obstructing the field while taking a single to the non-striker’s end. But Keemo Paul signalled Capital’s victory by pulling Ahmed to the mid-wicket fence with a ball to spare.

Earlier, Keemo Paul (3/32 in 4 overs) was ably supported by Amit Mishra (1/16 in 4 overs), Ishant Sharma (2/34 in 4 overs) and Axar Patel (0/30 in 4 overs) as the quartet bowled 40 dot balls between them.

Ishant got rid of Wriddhiman Saha (8), who offered a simple catch to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off. Martin Guptill (36, 19 balls) hit three sixes including two off his countrymate Trent Boult to set the pace in the Powerplay overs which yielded 54 runs. Credit to Delhi bowlers as the next 14 overs produced only 108 runs.

As Guptill was in attacking mood, it gave the normally flamboyant Manish Pandey (30, 36 balls) to play around before the spinners came in operation. Axar and Mishra choked the run-flow and Guptill was accounted for trying to slog sweep the leg-spinner.

His innings had four sixes apart from a boundary. Sunrisers suddenly lost momentum in those middle overs as Pandey and Kane Williamson (27 off 26 balls) added only 34 runs in seven overs before he Karnataka batsman was dismissed by a Keemo Paul slower delivery.

Pandey holed out to long-on boundary making it 90 for 3 for Sunrisers. Ishant coming in his second spell bowled the perfect inswinging yorker to send back Williamson. Vijay Shankar (25 off 11 balls) and Mohammed Nabi (20 off 13 balls) added 36 runs in 2.4 overs to beef up the total but Paul kept things tight in the end.

