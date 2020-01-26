Captivating ancient architecture of Kaleshwara temple

By | Published: 12:20 am 9:19 pm

There are hundreds of temples in the State that are must-visit owing to their prominence in history and mythology apart from offering captivating views of sculptors and architecture. Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy Temple is one such temple in the State, which offers you a perfect spiritual destination amid mesmerising nature. If you are planning a trip in search of sacred observation, make sure that this temple is listed in your travel diaries.

Kaleshwaram is a town in Mahadevpur mandal of Karimnagar located on the border of Telangana and Maharashtra. The town is popularly known for its famous Kaleshwara Mukteshwara Swamy Temple. This revered temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and the most iconic aspect in this ancient temple is the presence of two lingams holding on to a single pedestal. Another special attraction of this temple is the interesting sculpture of the fish idol.

According to Telangana Tourism, it is believed that the Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple is one of the three temples of Lord Shiva of Trilinga Desham. All the three temples are considered as Jyotirlingas that ornament the three corners of Telugu land. The other two temples constituting the Trilinga Desam are at Draksharamam and Srisailam.

“Interestingly, Mukteshwara linga can never be filled with water and the reason behind it is still a wonder. Many researchers have failed to provide any explanation for this. However, there are a few indications of a possible underground passage which goes all the way to the River Godavari which could provide a logical explanation,” according to tourism officials.

Daily, thousands of devotees visit the temple and offer prayers to the deity and get blessed, wherein they believe that once they come to this temple and offer prayers, their wishes and wants get fulfilled. There are 10 temples associated with Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Temple including Shubhananda Temple, Mahasaraswati Aalayam, Ramalayam, Dattatreya Swamy Temple, Aadi Muktheshwara Swamy Temple and Sangameshwara Temple.

According to Kaleshwara Muktheshwara Swamy Devasthanam, nitya sevas such as prathah kala seva, suprabhatha seva, abhishekam to swamy varu and archanas to ammavaru and puja to prakara devathalu, darshanam and all common abhisheka, shashwatha Shiva kalyanam, anna puja and maha nivedana to swamy varu, dwara bandhanam and several others will be performed every day.

How to reach

The temple is located 250 km away from Hyderabad and 120 km from Karimnagar district and is well-accessible by road. RTC runs buses from Hyderabad to Kaleshwaram and Kaleshwaram-Hyderabad every one hour.

Apart from Hyderabad, RTC buses are operated from Warangal, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Korutla, Metpalli, Godavarikhani, Ramagundam, Husnabad, Peddapalli, Manthani, Narsampet and Parkala.

If you are planning to reach the temple by train, then, the nearest railway station is Ramagundam. From there, you need to catch a bus and travel to Kaleshwaram, which is around 60 km from the station. However, it is advisable to travel to the temple by bus for your comfort and convenience.

There are a few budget hotels available at the temple. Tourists can avail hotels in Karimnagar and Manthani towns. Even Devasthanam also offers accommodation both in AC and non-AC categories at affordable cost.

The temple is open from 4:30 am to 8:30 pm while the prasadam available inside the temple is pulihora and laddu.

Nearby places

Nagunur Temples: Nagunur town, which is home to many interesting constructions like Nagunur Fort, is also home to a host of important temples dating back to the 12th to 13th centuries. Some of the prominent temples of Nagunur include the Vaishnava Temple, Shiva Temple, main Trikuta Temple, and the Ramalingala Gudi Temple.

Inside the fort, there is a cluster of ruined temples, erected during the periods of Kalyani, Chalukya and the Kakatiyas. The temple is made of red stone and consists of three shrines of Lord Shiva. The pillars and galleries around the Shiva Temple are worth watching.

Located at a distance of around 170 km from Hyderabad and 60 km from Karimnagar, Nagunur temple is well-accessible by road and tourists can avail of hotels and accommodation facilities at Karimnagar town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter