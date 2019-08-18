Captivating hearts of audience

By | Published: 6:28 pm 6:56 pm

The Mini Shilparamam at Uppal witnessed a melange of cultural programmes including Mohiniattam by Anju Peter, who started her performance with Ganapathi stuti in praise of Lord Ganesha. This was followed by Jathiswaram, a pure Nritta piece composed in Raga Chenjurutty, Sree Krishnakeerthanam portraying the mischiefs of toddler Krishna, Chaliye Kunjan, a padam, Omanthingal Kidavo, a lullaby, and ended it with a Mangalam.

The next event was a Kuchipudi performance by Sravya Bandaru and group from Chaturvi Shastramayi Dance Academy. With their graceful postures and amazing abhinaya, the young dancers mesmerised the audience with items like Ganesha Pancharatna, Gandhamu Puyaruga, Takkuvemi Manaku Ramundokkadundu Varaku, a Ramadasu keerthana, followed by an Annamacharya composition Chakkani Thalliki Chaangubhala, and Paramapurushudu.

The most popular dance item in Kuchipudi style, Bhamakalapam — Satyabhama Pravesa Daruvu by Siddhendra Yogi — was the next to be performed, which was followed by Navarasamuladi and a Jathiswaram that concluded the programme. All in all, the beautiful performances captured the audiences heart.

