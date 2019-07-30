Captured on the lens

By | Published: 9:53 pm

The annual Bonalu festival in the city concluded with a colourful procession around Goddess Mahankali. People dressed up in the almighty’s various avatars and walked down the streets to mark the occasion matching their beats to the music.

Scores of devotees flock to the city every year to pay homage to the Goddess at the Simhavahini Mahankali temple which is over 100 years old. It is one of the most prominent temples of the city. Despite the short spell of heavy rain, devotees didn’t mind getting drenched and came prepared with their offerings and bonum sheltered under their umbrellas.