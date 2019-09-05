Capturing attention with caricature

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Senior IAS officer and currently the Director General for MCR HRD Institute and Special Chief Secretary in General Administration Department for Telangana State, BP Acharya is also a well-known cartoonist and writer as well.

Hailing from Bhubaneswar, he is known for his colourful paintings and impressive caricatures. The multi-talented personality also served as a Member of the Jury for the International Cartoon competitions conducted by Cartoonists’ Forum earlier.

Last month, when the tiger census was released, Acharya made the beautiful-yet-ferocious creatures debate the government statistics, in a cartoon in his own style. Acharya has recently sketched a simple yet elegant caricature of Telangana’s former Governor ESL Narasimhan which has captured attention of the politicos, bureaucrats and public alike.

