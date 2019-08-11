Capturing big cats in myriad moods

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: A young tiger cub measuring itself against deep scars left by its parents on a tree trunk. Munna, the male tiger from Kanha that enjoys a rock star-like status with a deep gash over its nose from a scrap he got into with another tiger the night before. A leopard sitting on the edge of a rocky outcrop on a cliff.

These and many more images of India’s big cats are the focus of ‘Wild Apart’ a photographic exhibition currently on at Relief Art Gallery on Road No 2, Banjara Hills. The photographer Sanjeev Siva, whose works are on display at the gallery till November 13, says he believes that photography can be a cornerstone in wildlife conservation.

The pictures are able to tell a story to those who have not been into the wild and have not seen a tiger. They tell stories about the natural environment of the big cats. “The idea behind the exhibition is to create interest among people to give some thought to our forests and wildlife,” he says.

A civil engineer by education, Siva began experimenting with photography trying to bring to life perspectives of structures as well as automobiles. This penchant for patterns pushed him into nature and today, he has emerged as one of the finest big cat photographers.

“The funds I raise from selling the prints on display go to the city-based Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society which has been working for tiger and its habitat protection for a long time in the Telugu States,” he says.

Interestingly, quite a few of the tiger image prints are on aluminium sheets, and the pictures can be used as such for mounting on walls without having the need for a frame.

If you have a few minutes to spare, or rather, do find a few minutes to visit the exhibition. Rarely do so many tigers, each with a tale of its own, come into the city.