Capturing nature’s captivating beauty

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Whooshing into beams of sunlight that cast an ethereal glow inside the caves to locking the images of imposing mountains and towering coconut trees is Sapna Reddy’s go to mantra to calming her mind and soul. A radiologist by profession and a photographer at heart, Sapna has stirred a ton of people with her work.Her life has been a roller coaster ride with her juggling between two jobs, and creating a balance between them is all that she lives for.

“I reckon visual conceptions play a major role in healing a person from within; I had this notion of recreating white walls of my hospital into something more elegant and adding a bit of nature surely worked wonders. I started hanging photographs across halls, and I kid you not… it actually inspired people, and proved to be a therapeutic odyssey towards holistic healing,” exclaims Sapna.

She started taking up photography on a full-time basis when she channelised her stress into something beautiful, by capturing the Mother Earth. She bonds with the smell of the ocean, the cool misty spray across her face, the cries of seagulls circling above and the drama of the gigantic crashing waves. All her senses inundated in the experience which makes her capture the best moments in a split-second.

Sapna has been recognised globally as she was featured in Nat Geo, Adobe and Sony. Her modern, yet contemporary, works are displayed in galleries over 80 countries through YellowKorner franchise. As a nature conservationist, she wishes to raise awareness about the melting glaciers and global warming that has been in the news for over a decade.

“Today’s kids, when taken to the zoological park, can distinguish between animals, but if a certain species are extinct, our future generations would never know about their existence. I would like people to clear the phantoms from their head and believe in saving the nature by adapting new techniques to preserve the serene beauty.

It is so disturbing that people are chasing materialistic things and forgetting the real meaning of life. In this process, we have all become slaves to these tiny gadgets and it’s high time to wake up, broaden our horizons and start working on safeguarding our home,” accentuates Sapna whose works can be accessed on her Insta handle @sapnareddy.

