Capturing ordinary lives on canvas

“Art is not a business but an expression of one’s soul. You can see the beauty in even ordinary things,” says Moshe Dayan, the artist who believes in capturing the beauty of common people working on the streets of Hyderabad.

“I don’t come from a family of artists. In villages, people use neem stem (vepa pulla) instead of toothbrush. In my childhood, after cleaning my tooth with vepa pulla, I used to paint on walls with it using red clay,” says this self-taught artist from Chinaganjam mandal, Prakasam district.

Inspired by his passion, his father bought a watercolour box for him.

It is from there that Dayan started using watercolours as a medium to turn his canvases into beautiful paintings.With the encouragement and support of his father, accolades poured in, in the form of prizes and awards. But, the real talent in him came out when he landed in Hyderabad for higher studies.

“The city’s culture and lifestyle inspired me a lot and I started painting on city life. My main subject is common people and their working style. When I started using watercolours, I could see the magic in that medium. In school, we mostly use watercolours and believe that it is an easy method. But it is not and requires a lot of practice to get it right,” says Dayan who takes pride in being a typical Hyderabadi artist.

Does the impact of digital age: where portrait paintings and big size canvas just take minutes — worry him? They are no match to handmade paintings, he says, and adds, “If we know the value and passion of an artist, we will appreciate their works. Moreover, if artists maintain quality in every painting they do, then they will not face any obstacles.”

Dayan grew up seeing the cartoons and illustrations of Mohan Tadi in Udayam Telugu daily, and was lucky to get an opportunity to work with him. “Everyone is gifted. All one needs is an inspiration to bring out the talent,” says the artist who believes that the art scene in Hyderabad isn’t very inspiring for new artists. “There is no appreciation for art in the city and that’s the saddest truth. We need critics. It will help us grow.’’

