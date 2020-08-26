Car catches fire on Narketpally–Adhanki bypass road at Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Nalgonda: A car caught fire near Leprosy Colony (Nalgonda) on Narketpally-Adhanki bypass road and was completely damaged. No one was hurt in the incident.

The incident took place at 8.15 pm when one Vishwanatham was on his way to Miryalaguda from Hyderabad in his car. When smoke emanated from the engine, he reacted swiftly and got out of the vehicle. Within two minutes, the car was engulfed in fire.

On receiving information, fire fighting vehicles rushed to the spot and doused the flames. But, the car was completely damaged in the incident.

Nalgonda Town-II Inspector Narsimhulu said traffic was regulated on the route as people stopped their vehicles on the road for more than 20 minutes after the car caught fire.

