Car dealer arrested in Hyderabad for cheating

Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hils police arrested a car dealer for allegedly cheating a finance company of Rs. 70 lakh after taking money on the pretext of supplying a car.

According to S Kalinga Rao, SHO, Banjara Hills, a case was registered against the dealer last month after the manager of a finance company at Secunderabad lodged a complaint alleging they were cheated of Rs. 70 lakh by him.

“The car dealer reportedly collected the money from the finance company for supplying a car but he failed to do so. He also did not refund the money to finance company,” he said.

The case was registered on February 2 after a complaint was made by the finance company.

