Car driver commits suicide in Hyderabad

Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: A car driver committed suicide by consuming acid at his house in Lakdikapul in Saifabad. Police said, Appa Rao (45), on Tuesday, consumed bathroom cleaning acid. Later, he also swallowed some poisonous substance. He was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday. Rao’s family members told the police that he had borrowed money for some work and was unable to repay the same. He might have gone into depression over it and ended his life, the police suspect.

