Car driver held in Hyderabad for misbehaving with woman

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police on Saturday arrested a car driver on charges of misbehaving with a woman.

According to the police, Mohammed Salman, a resident of Bahadurpura, while proceeding towards the airport saw the woman waiting for transportation and offered her a lift on Thursday.

“She got into the car and when they drove for some distance, he started abusing her and misbehaved with her. He also touched her inappropriately on the pretext of adjusting the seat,” police said. The woman got down at the airport and later lodged a complaint with the police.

The RGIA police booked a case and arrested Salman at Bahadurpura crossroads on Saturday morning. Police said he was earlier arrested by the Kachiguda police in a cheating case. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

