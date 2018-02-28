Car goes up in flame after accident, one injured on Hyderabad’s ORR

By | Published: 1:04 pm 1:39 pm

Hyderabad: A person suffered severe injuries after the car in which he was travelling toppled and caught fire after ramming into an electric pole on the Outer Ring Road near Ghatkesar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9 am when the driver, identified as V Srirama Raju, was going from Keesara towards Ghatkesar.

Assistant Sub-Inspector, Traffic, D Yadagiri said the car caught fire after it rammed into the electric pole.

“In the mishap, Raju suffered injuries on the head and face, and he was shifted to a local private hospital,” he said.

The condition of Raju is stated to be critical.

The Fire authorities, who rushed to the spot after being informed by the police, doused the flames. Further details are awaited.