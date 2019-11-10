Car goes amok on new Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad; 2 killed

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and four sustained injuries when a software employee, allegedly driving his car in an inebriated condition, hit bikes on the recently opened flyover at Biodiversity Junction, Raidurgam, on Sunday.

According to the police, P Akhilesh, 28, who works for an IT company at Hitec City, along with his friends, was going in an i20 Asta from Raidurgam to Hitec City when the accident occurred.

After driving half-way over the flyover, he lost control over the car which first hit a motorcycle on which S Sai Vamshi of Saroornagar and his friend Vijay Kumar of Mahabubnagar were riding.

“Due to the impact, Sai Vamshi and Vijay Kumar fell off the flyover on the road beneath it. They died instantly,” said S Ravinder, Inspector, Raidurgam police station.

After hitting Sai Vamshi’s bike, the car hit a few other motorcycles before coming to a halt. Four others, Krishna, Subash, Sai Krishna and Pavan Kumar, were injured in the accident and were rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

On noticing the accident, passers-by gathered at the spot and prevented the suspects from leaving the place. On receipt of information, the Raidurgam police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

“Akhilesh was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against him and the vehicle seized,” the Inspector said.

The bodies of Vamshi and Vijay Kumar were shifted to Osmania General Hospital where a postmortem was conducted and later handed over to family members. It is learnt that Akhilesh was returning with his friends in the car after attending a party.

