Car gutted on Tank Bund in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabad: A car was gutted on Tank Bund on Sunday night. According to the police, the occupants of the car, Santosh and Sai, had an argument with a bike rider on Tank Bund on Sunday night over some issue.

“When the two got down from the car and were arguing with the biker, the car mysteriously caught fire. The stranger who was quarrelling with Santosh and Sai left the place soon after seeing the car on fire,” said Ajay Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Gandhinagar.

The police reached the spot and with the help of a fire tender, doused the flames. A case has been booked by the Gandhinagar police and investigation is on.

