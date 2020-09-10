Car hits electricity pole, five persons escape unharmed near Kondagattu

The car driver, in a bid to avoid hitting the oncoming autorickshaw, took a sharp left turn and hit the electricity pole which fell on the vehicle.

Jagtial: Five persons had a miraculous escape on Thursday when the car in which they were travelling hit an electricity pole near Kondagattu of Malyal mandal.

All the five are residents of Vedipalli of Metpalli mandal, and were on their way to Karimnagar, when a buffalo that was being transported in a four-wheer trolley suddenly off the vehicle and ran on the road. In the confusion, the autorickshaw driver rammed into the the car coming from the opposite direction.

The car driver, in a bid to avoid hitting the oncoming autorickshaw, took a sharp left turn and hit the electricity pole which fell on the vehicle. The occupants in the car, believed to be students, however, managed to get out of the car before anything untoward happened.

