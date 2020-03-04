Car lifters gang nabbed, 50 cars seized in Visakhapatnam

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:36 pm

Visakhapatnam: A gang involved in hiring cars and later mortgaging and selling them was nabbed by the city police who recovered as many as 50 cars worth Rs 7 crore, police said on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner RK Meena said one Adapa Prasad of Arilova and Poturaju Shanmukhi Prasad of MVP Colony in the city formed two gangs and took cars from travel agencies and owners in the city and the neighbouring Vizianagaram on hire. After paying rentals for a couple of months, they created fake documents for the vehicles and either mortgaged them to businessmen in other areas such as Anaparti and Anakapalle.

Police, after receiving some complaints, kept a close watch on the members of the gang and took them into custody to recover 50 cars worth about Rs 7 crore. Six members from the two gangs including their leaders were taken into custody. The Commissioner also gave away rewards for the police personnel who bust the gang.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .