Published: 12:15 am

Kamareddy: A man, who was driving a car, was killed on the spot after the vehicle hit a culvert at Seetharam Pally in Kamareddy district.

The deceased was Madupu Rajireddy, a resident of Malkapur village of Domakonda. He was heading to Bibipet mandal headquarters when his Maruti turned turtle. Bibipet police reached the spot sent the body for a postmortem examination. A case was registered.