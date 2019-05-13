Car owner caught with 78 challans in Hyderabad, pays up Rs 98,000

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar traffic police during vehicle checking caught a car owner, who had 78 challans for various traffic violations, amounting to a total fine of Rs 98,000.

A team of traffic police led by Sub-inspector Raghavendra Swamy, stopped the Toyoto Etios car at SR Nagar Road. On checking the pending challans, the officials found that the driver had 78 challans pending against the vehicle for various traffic violations since 2017.

The traffic police seized the vehicle and asked the owner to pay the challans. The vehicle was released after the traffic challans were paid.

